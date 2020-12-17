Share:

Lakki marwat - Unknown miscreants killed a policeman at Wanda Mir Alam Check Post on Darra Tang-Chashma Road on late Tuesday night.

According to police, the miscreants attacked the policemen posted at the border check post when they returned from patrolling killing Constable Muhammad Rafiq on the spot. A villager Hasti Khan, who worked in the police post as a private cook, was also wounded in the attack. The attackers managed to escape. Soon after the incident a large contingent of police reached the area and launched a search operation. No arrest has been made so for.

The body of the martyred cop was shifted to the Police Lines after fulfilling formalities in Government City Hospital where his Namaz-e-Janaza was offered. Regional Police Officer Awal Khan, DPO Abdul Rauf Baber, former tehsil naib nazim Hafiz Asif Salim, police personnel and army officials attended the funeral prayers.