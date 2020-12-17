Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accused the PDM of spreading the bane of linguistic hatred in its meetings to promote anarchy in the country. “The citizens of Lahore were ridiculed in the Minar-e-Pakistan gathering while the Urdu language was the target of scathing criticism in PDM’s Quetta meeting”, he deplored in a statement issued on Wednesday. Calling the PDM leaders a bunch of disgruntled elements, the Chief Minister said that they were trying to fulfil the agenda of the enemy by promoting anarchy.

“The disgruntled PDM elements are following a conflicting agenda and their sham unity will soon be exposed before the people”, he observed.

Usman Buzdar said the PDM leadership was following the agenda of deceiving people in a bid to protect their corruption. “The corrupt elements are again trying to deceive the people in the garb of Lahore declaration, but the people have already rejected their politics”, he said, adding that the people had alienated themselves from the architects of Lahore declaration.

“The PDM should always remember its rejection by the people at Minar-e-Pakistan”, he remarked. The Chief Minister believed that the opposition alliance was facing internal chaos and will meet its fate very soon. He asked the second tier of the PDM leadership to announce its dissociation from their elders before issuing the declaration. He said there was no room for the corrupt politicians in the new Pakistan. “Those who are playing with the lives of the people in the corona pandemic have no political future and sheer disappointment is visible on the faces of PDM leadership”, he said. Separately, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan termed PDM a band of the corrupt alligators which could consume everything but couldn’t exhale anything.

In a statement, she said the PDM was entrapped in a blind alley and it will even swallow the resignations at the most appropriate moment. “It’s striving hard for a political face-saving”, she said.

Firdous said that the PDM leadership, which endangered scores of lives in corona pandemic, faced exemplary humiliation at Minar-e-Pakistan. “Those who are holding meetings, despite corona situations, have been fully exposed”.

Giving updates on the Corona situation, she said that 30 patients died and 535 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.