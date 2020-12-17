Share:

RAWALPINDI -An anti-terrorism court awarded life imprisonment sentence to four persons accused of kidnapping brother of owner of a famous food chain and releasing him after receiving ransom. ATC No 3 Special Judge Raja Pervaiz Akhter sent the four accused, identified as Asad Abbas, Shehryar, Hammad Khitab and Tahamul Abbas, behind the bars for life. The accused along with others were found guilty of kidnapping a man namely Faisal, brother of famous food chain Bala G Tikka House’s owner, from limits of Police Station (PS) Airport in January 2020 and later releasing him after receiving Rs10 million ransom somewhere at Adyala Road.