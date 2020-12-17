Share:

Schedules for train greatly hindered by the dense fog engulfing various cities all across Pakistan.

According to the Railway sources, trains from Karachi and Quetta were delayed by one to six hours due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Moreover inquiries identify that Millat Express, which was running from Karachi, was delayed by six hours, while Pakistan Express was three hours and 30 minutes behind its schedule. The Karakoram Express and Business Express were delayed by two hours, respectively.

Other trains, including the Allama Iqbal Express, Khyber Mail Express, Awam Express, Karachi Express, Shah Hussain Express, and Rehman Baba Express also reached late at the destined stations by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Green Line and Sir Syed Express faced delays by one hour, while, Jaffar Express from Quetta was delayed by two hours.

The dismal services in train delays during cold weather is at verge of causing agitation among passangers.