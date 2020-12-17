Share:

SARGODHA - The price control magistrates arrested eight shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Wednesday.

According to the district administration spokesman here on Wednesday, the magistrates conducted raids at various points including Muhammadi colony, Istaqlalabad, GBS, Bhalwal and found eight violators including Anees-ul-Rehman, Yasir, Muhammad Asif, Yamin, Manzoor Ahmed, Imran Ali, Asif Shoukat and Faisal and imposed cash amounting to Rs 25,000 fine on several shopkeepers.

Man killed in road accident

A man was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits here on Wednesday. Police said that Asif, resident of Chak 12 NB of tehsil Bhalwal, was going on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit him near Chak no.10 NB. As a result, Asif sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Police registered case against the car driver and started investigation.