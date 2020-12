Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Inam Ghani said that all RPOs, DPOs and other command officers should keep the financial matters of the districts very transparent and accurate because if any case of financial irregularity comes to light from any district, I will not show the slightest hesitation in sending it to the NAB for investigation.

He further said that DPOs should make full use of the finance software designed by the IT branch for close monitoring of financial matters while letters regarding accountants should be sent to RPO and their inquiry should be conducted at RPO office instead of sending to districts.

Accountants who are found guilty should be replaced and not only transfer to other district but also departmental action against them should be taken against them. He further said that those involved in corruption and abuse of power have no place in the force and action against them should be continued on priority basis.

He further said that letters should be sent to the Session Judges to collect the records of professional guarantors and blacklist them so that legal action could be taken against them. He further said that those who sent wrong statistics about crimes to the Central Police Office Explanatory letters will be issued to CPOs and DPOs and action against those responsible for non-satisfactory response will not be delayed.

He directed the DIG IT not to enter the criminal records of the notorious criminals without national identity cards. He further said that strict action should not be delayed against the elements involved in the sale and use of poisonous and raw liquor at Christmas while action should be taken against those who use one-wheeling and aerial firing on New Year’s night under zero tolerance.

He said that action should be taken against the violators of Sound Act and action should be taken against the violators of Sound Act despite ensuring strict implementation of the rules laid down with respect to National Action Plan.

He further said that in view of the advent of Christmas, RPOs and DPOs should prepare security plans under their supervision to protect the Christian community and their religious places as well as recreational places across the province so that the Christian community can live in peace without fear and danger and celebrate religious festivals with enthusiasm.

He added that checking through CCTV cameras, metal detectors and walk-through gates for entry into A-category churches should be ensured and additional traffic police personnel should be deployed in the vicinity of the places of parks, public places to maintain uninterrupted flow of traffic and for the convenience of the citizens, the patrolling hours of Dolphin, Peru and other patrol forces should be made more efficient. During the video link conference held in the office, he addressed all the RPOs and DPOs of the province and issued these directions.

Fateha was also offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs of APS Peshawar tragedy. The IG Punjab appreciated the performance of Gujranwala, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Chakwal, Attock and DG Khan in controlling crime and directed to maintain the same performance so that the process of protection of life and property of the people is further enhanced and improved to further reduce crime rates.