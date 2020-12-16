Share:

The Commerce Ministry is advising one and perhaps rightly so that Pakistan’s exports are on an uptake, especially textiles, where Faisalabad is leading the way both in terms of investment and onward export bookings. When going to the actual numbers Pakistan’s exports in dollar terms registered only a paltry increase of 2.71 percent in the month of November ’20 over October ’20, and 2.11 percent over the period July-November ’20 over the same period July-November ’19. However, if we take into account that Rupee almost lost 40 percent value in the 5 months comparison, the results are laudable, since they indicate not only the coverage of the devaluation gap, but also an enhanced capacity utilisation to be able reach the output to achieve these numbers—needless to say that the accompanying employment generation is an added and a much-needed benefit. While congratulations to the Ministry are in order, these short-term successes need to be evaluated more carefully and in the right perspective. Most of the increased business has either come at the expense of Bangladesh as the devaluation made Pakistani products more competitive—mainly in made-ups or from China (nearly 30 percent) where China allowed preferential access to low-cost Pakistani yarns and textiles. Ironically, both markets may wither away as quickly as they came unless the Pakistani government takes timely action to cement these gains. It is obvious that the incremental sales are price elastic and if the edge by way of cheaper prices is not maintained, the business may go to someone else or even back to where it previously was. Already the Bangladeshi government has announced a host of support measures that facilitate its textile industry by up to 10 percent in its cost-reduction initiatives and on the other hand, the flows to China are beginning to slow down significantly as its one-time requirements come to end and Chinese factories start planning closures for the approaching Chinese New Year when almost everything comes to a standstill for nearly 4 to 6 weeks.

So what is it that our government should do to ensure that these exports’ gains remain sustainable? The answer may be straightforward in that to see to it that Pakistani industry’s cost of production or its inputs cost does not go up, albeit to manage it may not be so simple. Inflation in Pakistan continues to hover around the double digit mark, the state-owned enterprises not only keep on incurring losses but these deficits are increasing with each passing day, economic mismanagement at the state level remains brazen with its failure to optimally manage imports of energy based fuels and essentials, and last but not least failure to remove an unhealthy oversight cum over-regulation of the private sector still adds unnecessary costs that could easily be avoided or reduced. All these elements sooner or later manifest themselves in the power and energy requirements of the industry or put price pressures on operational efficiencies and on the very ingredients used in producing the end products for exports. Given that the regional competition is heating up to regain its lost market share, this would be a good time for the Pakistani government to also respond by announcing its own new policy measures that help ease of doing business by removing any frivolous industrial hurdles and to withdraw some of the present counterproductive levies/regulations. Principal amongst these would be to take the industry back into zero-rating, fix energy (power and gas) prices for the next 18 months, release all stuck-up refunds of exporters, and announce a 5-year tax holiday on any new industrial investment that ensures 85 percent or more of its sales in exports.

It is important to take into account here that the cost-push challenge that the Pakistani textile manufacturing is facing today will not just end here. While the advised changes will surely address the situation in the short-term, it may not be enough to meet the very serious long-term adversity that we face in the shape of an eroding national cotton crop. Though the final figures are not out yet, there is a distinct possibility that the Pakistani cotton crop may be reduced to merely 6 million bales this year and that too of a very compromised overall quality level. Historically we have seen this crop to be as high as 13 million bales with indigenous quality seed development like the MNH-93 being ahead of the curve not only in its yield/output, but also in its quality. Unless this negative trend in cotton produce is quickly arrested, we could end up losing the very underlying base on which the entire Pakistani textile chain stands on. Luckily, the gap this year was filled by tapping on the comparatively cheaper cotton availability in the global markets, however, such high dependence on one’s main imported raw material carries an inherent risk of industry erosion in case there happens to be a crop shortage internationally. Again, history is full of examples on how the textile business is forever migrating and once the leading powers in textile production today find themselves to be no longer relevant. If not careful, there is no guarantee on why Pakistan should be an exception. For anyone interested in tracing these vagaries of national textile fortunes, there is a fascinating book that has recently come out by Virginia Postrel, titled, “The Fabric of Civilisation: How Textiles Made the World”. In it she takes us on a journey as epic, and varying, as the Silk Road itself. Postrel begins with the Bronze Age civilisation of Knossos, on Crete, where Daedalus was said to have crafted the wings that carried him and Icarus over the Aegean. Knossos, as it turns out, “was a textile superpower”. Postrel writes, “So were Egypt, China, Mexico, Guatemala, Japan, England, Italy, France and other cultures that we visit, but today nearly everyone finds itself subjugated to Chinese industrial power, cotton & textiles included—How times change!”