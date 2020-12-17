Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reported 105 Covid-19 related deaths — the highest-ever single-day figure in the second wave of the virus and since June 25 when it recorded 123 fatalities across the country.

With the fresh 105 fatalities, the country’s death toll has also crossed 9000 mark.

According to officials, as of Wednesday morning, the country-wide death toll stood at 9,010. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the new 2,731 cases, the total number of cases has jumped to 445,977. Of the total number of 9010 fatalities, Punjab has so far reported 3,452 fatalities, Sindh 3,222, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,489, Balochistan 176, Islamabad 379, Gilgit-Baltistan 99, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 193 Covid-related deaths so far. The database on Covid-19 shows that 2,265 more people recovered from Coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the total to 388,598. Meanwhile, 2,510 virus patients were in critical condition in the country.

During the last 24 hours, Islamabad reported 158 cases and 2 deaths, GB 6 cases, AJK 21 cases and 2 deaths. Punjab recorded 535 Covid infections and 30 deaths taking the provincial caseload to 128,673. KP and Balochistan collectively reported 491 cases and 13 fatalities. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 466 new Coronavirus cases and 12 more fatalities while Balochistan recorded 25 more infections and one more death during the past 24 hours.

Country reports 105 deaths and 2,731 infections in a day

According to the officials, Karachi has highest positivity rate in the country at 18 percent while the national positivity rate is 7.2 percent. Hyderabad has the second-highest positivity rate at 16.5 percent, followed by Peshawar at 15.9 percent. As far as the provinces are concerned, Sindh’s positivity rate was 14.8 percent, Punjab’s 3.2 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s 11.3 percent, Balochistan’s 4.9 percent, Islamabad’s 2.9 percent, Gilgit Baltistan’s 1.6 percent, and positivity rate in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was recorded 5 percent on Wednesday morning.

Free of cost

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said the government had initiated working on multiple aspects related with the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Addressing a media briefing at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dr Faisal Sultan said the matters being discussed included effective immunization system, side-effects of vaccine, and ensuring strong information technology system for Corona vaccine.

He said that the government will soon be able to share information on date of availability of corona vaccine in the country. He said that Corona vaccine purchase matters had also been discussed with the provinces.

Dr Faisal said that specific amount has been allocated for purchase of Corona vaccine and dispelled the impression that private sector will soon start purchasing Corona vaccine. He made it clear that the vaccine will be purchased by the government and its use will be free of cost.

He said that an important meeting was held with all provincial health representatives today to formulate national level strategy to contain the disease and proper implementation of Corona related SOPs.

He said that the case positivity ratio remained 7% to 8% in various major cities while it was 19% in Karachi during last 24 hours. He added the increasing number of cases causing burden on health system.

He said that deaths from the disease were also being reported across the country. “We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures.”

Dr Faisal said “COVID-19 is deadly virus but we can control it just as we did control it by following the SOPs during the first wave.”

He said that the government was seeking full cooperation from countrymen in adhering to the SoPs. He asked the citizens to wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

He appealed the Christian community to celebrate Xmas but keep the gatherings limited and take all precautions by following the SOPs. “We are a strong nation and can defeat COVID-19 but for that cooperation from citizen is imperative.”