ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) central secretary general and former deputy chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has termed government’s move to hold Senate elections in February instead of March as violation of the Constitution.

Ruling out any dialogue with the government, Haideri said that the time had gone and they were in no mode to hold talks with the government; saying that they had no other way but to get rid of the selected government.

Addressing a media talk in parliament lodges on Wednesday, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will never accept any move of the ‘selected government’ to hold Senate elections before its fixed time.

He maintained that the protests and rallies of the PDM have really disturbed the government and holding senate elections before its fixed date was a clear desperation of the government side.

Talking about the rallies of the opposition, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haderi said that despite the blockades, barriers and fake booking of the opposition workers and leaders, all the rallies were held successfully.

He concluded that they were planning countrywide rallies and protests against the government; adding that the final date of the long march to be announced by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in January.