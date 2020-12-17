Share:

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Thursday said Gwadar port would provide huge opportunities to the energy rich Central Asian Countries and Afghanistan for regional trade connectivity.

The government is prioritizing the economic integration to promote regional trade and connect the regional important trade players with the deep sea port Gwadar, the adviser Abdul Razak Dawood told this in his exclusive interview to the APP here.

Replying to question, he said that Central Asian Republic (CARs) are demanding to providing them trade facilitation in Gwadar and Bin Qasim sea port for international and regional trade and providing them the facility of the warehouse.

The Adviser said Deep Sea Port of Gwadar has its own Geo-Strategic and economic importance which is located at the centre of regional connectivity and a possible railway link from Gwadar to Kandhar and other parts of Afghanistan.

He said Central Asia via Afghanistan can become a key trade and transportation route for the entire region