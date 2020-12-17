Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday acquitted seven men convicted in a case regarding attack on former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz. The LHC bench comprising Justice Shahid Mehmood Abassi and Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram announced the verdict after hearing arguments from prosecution and defense counsel. Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in 2006 had awarded death sentence to four accused including Qari Ahmed Khan, Maulvi Sadeeq, Noor Badshah, Muhammad Salman and awarded rigorous imprisonment to three accused including Nisar Ahmed, Abdul Basit and Abdul Manam allegedly involved in carrying attack on the former PM Shaukat Aziz in Fateh Jang area. The convicts had filed an appeal in the LHC against the verdict of ATC and the LHC bench overturned the ATC verdict ruling that the prosecution failed to prove the case.