Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the Hindutva mindset of the Indian government has endangered peace in the region.

He was addressing a seminar titled "Understanding Hindutva Mindset and Indian Hegemonic Aspirations" in Islamabad yesterday.

The minister said the Modi regime's agenda is based on hatred and its fascist steps have exposed the Indian claims of a secular state.

Shibli Faraz said that India has been trying to undermine and destabilize Pakistan. He said Pakistan presents its perspective on regional issues on the basis of facts whereas India distorts facts and spreads false propaganda against Pakistan. He said this has been vindicated in a recent report by EU DisinfoLab. He said that India is directly involved in terrorism activities in Pakistan and Pakistan has shown the proofs of it to the world. He said Pakistan always played a vital role for peace and stability of the region. The minister said the recent report of EU DisinfoLab exposed the Indian agenda across the world. He said Pakistan will continue to expose India’s anti-minorities agenda at every forum.