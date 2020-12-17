Share:

The minorities, especially Christians living in the federal capital will be able to register their marriages at union council levels.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in that regard has appointed assistant director local government and rural development/ chairman of Arbitration Council to act as authorized officer.

According to a notification, issued by Chief commissioner office, the other day, the authorized officer was asked to complete all codal formalities to start registeration/issuance of Christian marriage certificates on NADRA Registration Management System (CRMS) format in rural areas of ICT through union councils on the same analogy of Muslim marriages.