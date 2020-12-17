Share:

Peshawar - KP Assembly’s Standing Committee on Transport met at the Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by committee chairman MPA Liaqat Ali Khan, was also attended by KP Transport Minister Shah Muhammad, MPAs Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Abdul Ghaffar, Ajmal Khan, Zeenat Bibi, Rehana Ismail, Shafiq Sher Afridi, Fahim Ahmad, Malak Badshah Saleh, Nisar Ahmad, heads of the Transport Department, Peshawar Development Authority, BRT and TransPeshawar attended the meeting, according an official statement.

On the occasion Secretary Transport Zakir Hussain Afridi, PDA chief Syed Zafar Ali Shah, TransPeshawar head Fayaz Khan and other officials briefed the participants about working and achievements of the department.

The meeting decided that the members of the standing committee would visit the BRT from time to time to overview its working and improve it further. They also discussed the overall transport system in the province.