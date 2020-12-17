Share:

KARACHI - University of Karachi has announced the schedule of submission of registration of BA, B Com and improvement of divisions of these degrees for external students. As per the notification issued on Wednesday, candidates could submit fees of Rs4500/- from December 21 till February 10 next year. The registration forms and fee vouchers are available at the University of Karachi website (www.uok.edu.pk). The change of subject would be allowed with a prescribed fee of Rs1,500/-, whereas the fee of change of faculty in the same year would be Rs1,500/-. Meanwhile, those candidates who had appeared in examination subjects other than their courses mentioned in their registration forms are directed to submit a fee of Rs2,000/- to clear the objection of unauthorised change of subject. Those candidates who have passed their intermediate exams in 2019 or earlier are also eligible to apply for the registration. The fee would be deposited in NBP, UBL, HBL, MCB, or Sindh Bank while the Registration Unit (External) Counter No3 located at the Silver Jubilee Gate would receive the registration forms along with the paid fee vouchers and relevant documents from 10:00am till 1:00pm.