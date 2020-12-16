Share:

ISLAMABAD-While 2020 was certainly a challenging year for everyone, Kylie Jenner and Kanye West found a way to capitalize (literally) more than any other celeb. Jenner, 23, and West, 43, who is married to her half-sister Kim Kardashian, topped Forbes’ annual list of highest-paid celebrities for the year 2020. Jenner easily topped the list with a whopping $590 million earned last year, while West came in a distant second with $170 million.The bulk of Jenner’s earnings of the year came from the sale of 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics company to the publicly-trade Coty. She earned $600 million from the sale, with Forbes adding she pocketed $540 million pretax. While she was named as the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire at just 21 years of age in March 2019, her company’s earnings were disputed and she lost her billionaire ‘status.’

Forbes estimated in November that her net worth is estimated around $700 million, though her sale to Coty is described as, ‘one of the biggest celebrity cashouts of all time.’