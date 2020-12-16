Share:

ISLAMABAD-Lily James is set to play Pamela Anderson in a new series exploring the model’s tumultuous relationship with Tommy Lee. It is thought that the show, which has a working title of Pam & Tommy, will also star Sebastian Stan as the Mötley Crüe drummer. As well as exploring the couple’s 1995 marriage, which happened only 96 hours after they met, a major storyline in the Hulu show is said to be the furore around their leaked honeymoon tape. The infamous tape was allegedly stolen from Pamela and Tommy’s home in 1995 and ended up being shared online. Pamela sued the company that was distributing it, before entering into a confidential settlement with Internet Entertainment Group. Insiders told that Pamela and Tommy are not involved in the Hulu project, but have been aware that it is happening since Lily was brought in to play the model.

In May, Pamela played down the video on Andy Cohen’s show and cheekily told him: ‘That was not a sex tape. That was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on.’ Pamela also revealed that she has a ‘great’ relationship with her rocker ex. She said: ‘We don’t talk at all. It’s perfect. No, we do… my kids are happy and that’s all that matters. They have a relationship now, and that’s the best part.’