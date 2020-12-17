Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik on Wednesday took suo moto notice on corruption of billions of rupees by the oil marketing companies which was unearthed by Federal Investigation Authority through its inquiry commission on oil crisis.

He directed the Ministry of Interior to coordinate with the FIA and all stakeholders for their comments on the multiple illegal acts in oil sector to point out reasons for failure of the authorities to protect interest of the state and present a detailed report on it within 07 days for discussion in the next meeting of the Committee.

He added that the committee will examine it thoroughly for further legal action and will submit its report in the Senate on the matter for discussion as such mega corruption cases cannot go unnoticed. However, Chairman Committee appreciated the FIA teams which undertook investigation with the commission.

The notice issued by secretary committee stated “in continuation of the notices already taken by Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior regarding sale of sub-standard and adulterated Petrol, Diesel and other Petroleum Products in the country dated December 18 and seizure of an Iranian ship involved in smuggling of oil on Port Qasim, Karachi on 11th August, 2020.”

Malik said that Committee will look into the reasons and factors which attributed to this level of corruption and there is a need to look into the illegal act done by the OMCs with the connivance of the customs and other government authorities which miserably failed to check hoarding and artificial shortage of the oil causing thereby huge loss to the national exchequer worth Rs.250 Billion just from February to April, 2020.

He said that the committee will also look into the smuggling of oil and diesel from Iran and examine the role of the concerned authorities with reference to their performance audit who allowed illegal import of such heavy volume of oil from Iran via sea and land routes.

Meanwhile Senator Rehman Malik in his condolence message on the sixth martyrdom anniversary of Army Public School Peshawar, said that December 16 will always be remembered forever and will refresh the grief of the entire nation.

He said that December 16 was a day of renewal of our unabated resolve and courage against terrorism. He added that sacrifices rendered by our martyrs shall never go waste and “our fight against terrorism shall continue till last terrorist.”