Share:

Bajaur - Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Wazir Wednesday visited Laghrai and its adjoining areas to inspect implementation of coronavirus SOPs. The team also visited schools and educational institutions and sealed a market in Laghrai Bazar on violation of corona SOPs. During inspection schools’ administration were directed to abide by directives of the government regarding protection against coronavirus.

He urged the general public to effectively adopt precautionary measures against corona pandemic.

and help government’s efforts to contain the spread of epidemic. He said everyone should realise its responsibility in fight against coronavirus and support the government.