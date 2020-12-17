Share:

Peshawar - On the occasion of 6th anniversary of Army Public School tragedy, special Quran Khwani and Fateha Khwani were arranged here at Chief Minister House Peshawar on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash and others participated in the Fateha Khwani.

On the occasion, special prayers were also offered for the eternal peace of martyrs of APS, durable peace in the country and well-being of the nation. Special prayers were also offered for the early recovery of all the COVID-19 patients in the country as well as complete eradication of the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan recalled that innocent students of Army Public School were killed brutally by terrorists, which was unforgettable tragedy in the history of Pakistan. He said that APS incident had proved to be a last nail in the coffin of militancy in the region as whole nation got united against the terrorists.

“We owe today’s peace in the province and in the country to the sacrifices of the martyrs of APS,” Mahmood Khan said adding that martyrs of Army Public School would always live in our hearts and their sacrifices for durable peace in the country would always be remembered.

MOHMAND (Staff Reporter): Quran Khwani and prayers were also held at Ghalani to pay homage to the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghulam Habib, Member National Assembly (MNA) Sajid Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saif-ul-Islam, local elders, ulema and a large number of students besides teachers attended the function held at the District Headquarters Ghalanai Jirga Hall.

Addressing the participants, the speakers paid homage to the martyrs of the APS tragedy. MNA Sajid Khan said that it was quite difficult to describe this heartbreaking incident in words. The administration, he added, should ban toy weapons sale in shops in order to eradicate the culture of arms from the minds and society of our children.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Javed of the 205 FC Wing said that sacrifices of the APS martyrs would always be remembered. “Peace today is the result of sacrifices of those children who embraced Shahadat and I pray that such a tragedy would never happen again anywhere in the world.“

DC Mohmand Ghulam Habib said that in the APS incident where several mothers had lost their children. He said that in war on terror my nephew Captain Rafiullah also rendered sacrifice so it was difficult for me to control my emotions on such an occasion. “We must work together to rid the country of the scourge of extremism and terrorism,” said Habib. TIMERGARA (Shahid Hussain Yousafzai): The Lower Dir district administration also arranged a function at Jirga Hall Balambat to pay homage to the martyrs of APS Peshawar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Ashfaq Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Younas Khan, District Khateeb Maulana Azizul Haq, Muhammad Rahman Haqani, Maulana Nabi Shah and other religious scholars, media persons and area elders also attended the function. Special prayers were offered for the departed souls of the APS martyrs on the occasion. The speakers strongly condemned the barbaric incident and said that the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families. They were of the view that the APS tragedy had united the entire nation against terrorism.