Share:

Lahore-Master Changan Motors Limited started production of Changan Alsvin, Pakistan’s first Euro-5 Smart sedan car. The line-off ceremony for the first CKD unit took place at the company’s state-of-the-art plant. Master Motors Limited entered into a joint venture with Changan Automobiles - China’s number one domestic automobile brand for the last ten years consecutively.

Danial Malik, Master Changan Motors CEO, said, “The Alsvin brings Pakistani consumers an impressive array of automotive technology that is being introduced in Pakistan. These include; Pakistan’s first Euro5 engine, Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission, Start-Stop Technology (SST), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Cruise Control, and a 7-inch Human Machine Interface (HMI).” After an initial investment of $100 million the company has invested an additional $36 million to introduce the Changan Alsvin in Pakistan and aims to introduce more exciting models in the year 2021. The Project Director Mr Tony said, “Pakistan’s Master Changan Motors is Changan’s first JV outside of China and a strategic base for the export of RHD vehicles from Pakistan to the world.”