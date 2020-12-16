Share:

In Islam, it is strictly prohibited to mock somebody. In Verse 11 of Surah Al-Hujaraat of the Holy Qur’an, Allah says: “O you who have true faith, do not let men make fun of other men – perhaps they may be better than the other (group of men). Also, do not let women make fun of other women, as it may be that they are better than the other (group of) women…”

According to the Oxford dictionary, a meme is an image, a video or a piece of text that is passed very quickly from one internet user to another, often with slight changes that make it humorous. There are many meme pages on social media that are circulating and targeting innocent and decent people. Just for some fun, meme makers don’t know how much they are humiliating the people the memes target. In the past few months, when lockdown was imposed all over the world, some clumsy and illiterate people started targeting the teachers and women. When somebody opens Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, they will find half of their timeline circulating with memes. It is my request to concerned ones- stop making fun of others.

NORAIZ AKHTAR,

Sindh.