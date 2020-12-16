Share:

LAHORE-Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting of the task force for price control at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday to review the prices of essential items in the market. The minister expressed concerns over an increase in the prices of meat, eggs and ginger. He inquired that what steps have been taken by the livestock department to stabilize the prices of meat and eggs in the market. The livestock officials failed to give a reasonable reply and the minister directed to review the policy of storing eggs. He further directed the agriculture department should inform in advance about the situation of agricultural commodities and keep a vigilant eye on the prices of fruits, vegetables, flour and sugar.

The line departments should adopt a responsible behaviour to provide relief to the citizens and practical steps should be taken instead of lip service and letter writing, he added. The administration should initiate strict action over violation of government rates. He also directed to improve the flour supply situation in Khanewal and said that availability of flour should be ensured at shops instead of depending on trucking points. The urban unit officials brief about the availability of essential items and their rates in the province while livestock representatives said that prices have been affected due to decrease in the production of chicken and eggs and increase in feed price. Secretary Industries Wasif Khursheed, Additional Secretary Industries and line department’s officials attended the meeting while Commissioners, DCs and police officers participated through video link.