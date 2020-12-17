Share:

Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir said he was leaving the world of cricket due to "torture" and an environment created by the Pakistan team management that is "pushing him away".

In a video shared by sports journalist Shoaib Jatt, Amir explained his reasoning for leaving cricket. “I am not going away from cricket but I am being pushed away from it,” the left-arm pacer said, adding that an “environment” has been created for him to get “sidelined”.

“The environment that has been created, I feel that I cannot play cricket under this management,” said Amir.