KHANEWAL - A motorcyclist died after a head-on collision with a vehicle near Peru Wall on Wednesday in morning. According to police, victim named Islam son of Karam Din was hit by the speeding vehicle while its driver fled from the scene. Resultantly he flung from his bike and died before shifting to hospital. Local police rushed to the spot and started inquiry into the road crash.

Five kilns sealed

Environment Department sealed five brick-kilns for emitting smoke here on Wednesday. According to official sources, Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum raided at Iqbal Nagar, Dilu Bangla, Tulamba and Abdul Hakeem roads to inspect brick-kilns. He found five kilns operational. He sealed the units in line with anti-smog measures. He stated that the kilns with zigzag technology would be allowed to operate in the district.

Burglars gang tracked down in Khanewal, one held

Khanewal police have tracked down a gang of burglars with the arrest of an alleged criminal and recovered stolen cash worth Rs 350,000 from his possession, police said on Wednesday.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem distributed the recovered cash among the complainants of the cases concerned today, police spokesman said. The DPO had deputed a special team taking notice of rising incidents of thefts and burglaries. The police team employed modern means of investigations and arrested accused Akhtar after a laborious effort. The accused confessed to his involvement in two theft cases including a burglary and further investigations were in progress to recover more stolen property and information about other gang members. The DPO has announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for ASI Mian Ghaus and other members of his team.