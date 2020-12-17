Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Assembly’s Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has nominated three Members Provincial Assembly (MPA) for the establishment of Prison Policy Board. MPAs Sharjeel Inam, Jam Khan Shoro and Saeed Ahmed are nominated as members for the establishment of Prison Policy Board as contemplated under Section 8 (1) (xii) of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Act 2019 (Sindh Act No X of 2019), said a statement on Wednesday. According to another notification, the Speaker Sindh Assembly has also nominated three MPAs including Ms Nida Khuhro, Mahmood Alam Jamot, and Sanjay Perwani as members for the establishment of the authority as contemplated under Section 3 (2) (d) of the Sindh Safe Cities Authority Act, 2019 (Sindh Act No XXI of 2020).