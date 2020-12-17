Share:

MULTAN - Provincial Parliamentary Secretary in Information & Culture, Nadeem Qureshi on Wednesday said that December 16 reminded us of the great sacrifice rendered by innocent students of Army Public School as deep wounds caused by the tragedy had not healed yet.

In a statement, he said the sacrifices laid by the kids would always be remembered.

Meanwhile, Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said that the nation would not forget sacrifice of students and teachers of Army Public School Peshawar.

In a statement issued by Bab ul Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family, Makhdoom Zain Qureshi remarked that December 16 was darkest day in the history of country. The innocent kids and teachers rendered sacrifices and foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists. The kids sacrificed their lives and safeguarded the future of the country. The martyrs of APS were our real heroes, he maintained. Following their sacrifices, a decisive war began against the terrorists.

Zain Qureshi paid glowing tribute to martyrs, armed forces and other law enforcers for rendering sacrifices. Qureshi also added that nation would have to maintain unity into its ranks in order to avoid such incidents in future. Zain Qureshi also expressed solidarity the families of the martyrs of APS. He prayed May Allah Almighty keep country safe and secure from extremism and terrorism.

Later, a condolence reference was held in which scores of lawyers poured in tribute for martyrs of Army Public School here on Wednesday, with committing a renewed pledge to never let blood of innocent children go to waste till the country would survive on map of the world.

Member Punjab bar council Jam Muhammad Yunis, president of Muzaffargarh bar association Malik Arshad Bhatti, general secretary bar Muhammad Zubair Sehrani among others declared December 16 as Black Day in history of the country as it had brought immortal sufferings for nation of the country.

“Such a heart-wrenching tragedy led to kill 149 innocent lives found no comparison in the history. Martyrs of the children and their teachers as rescuers had left the country into immense grief and sorrow, with their sacrifices could never be forgotten as they were alive in our hearts and soul forever,” it was said. They said that the tragedy had caused to re-unite a scattered nation on one platform which resulted to cap menace of terrorism once for all on the soil.

They prayed for patience for heirs of the deceased souls and offered every help on their part for bereaved parents and heirs after concluding the reference.

Meanwhile, Member Provincial Assembly and provincial parliamentary secretary on human rights Mahindar Pall Singh on Wednesday said that December 16 reminded us great sacrifices of martyr kids of Army Public School Peshawar.

The kids and teachers rendered sacrifices that would be remembered for long time. While talking to media, Mahinder Pall Singh stated that the blood of kids of APS provided foundation for a peaceful Pakistan. The whole nation exhibited matchless unity and jointly defeated terrorism. He added that martyr kids and their teachers were heroes of the nation. There was no space for terrorists or extremists in the country achieved after huge sacrifices, the terrorists had no religion, he maintained.

The terrorists could not shake resolve of our masses and the whole nation was united to thwart nefarious designs of the enemies.

In a message on APS anniversary Additional Inspector General police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday paid rich tribute to martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar and pledged speed up war against anti-country elements. He said the martyr students and teachers of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar set an unprecedented example of bravery. He said, the coward enemy had tried its unsuccessful effort to break the courage of nation by hitting innocent kids. He said the APS Peshawar incident had united the nation on one platform against terrorism. Zafar Iqbal said the security forces including police had rendered matchless sacrifices against war on terror. He said APS Peshawar anniversary gave us the message of struggle to maintaining peace and unity.