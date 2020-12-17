Share:

The national COVID-19 positivity ratio on Thursday was recorded 6.3percent while highest rate was observed in Balochistan at 14.2percent.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 16.59 percent followed by Peshawar 13.34 percent and Mirpur 9.40 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 11.4 percent, Balochistan 14.2 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.5 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.6 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.1 percent, Punjab 3.8 percent and Sindh had 10.6 percent.

It also mentioned the province wise COVID-19 positivity ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 4.71 percent, Rawalpindi 5.36 percent, Faisalabad 4.27 percent and Multan 3.74 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 16.59 percent, Hyderabad 8.71 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 13.34 percent, Abbotabad 8.25 percent and Swat had 5.88 percent.

In Balochistan, Quetta had 4.76 percent, in AJK, Mirpur had 9.40 percent positivity ratio and Muzaffarabad 1.92 percent.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 70 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 448,522. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,080.

According to the latest figures by the NCOC, 2,545 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,176,889 coronavirus tests and 40,090 in the last 24 hours. 396,591 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,505 patients are in critical condition.