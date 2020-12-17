Share:

RAWALPINDI -The newly appointed Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Maqbool Ahmad has assumed charge, informed a spokesman on Wednesday. In a statement issued, he said that the ongoing RDA operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments would become better. Director Admin and Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua and other RDA officers welcomed the newly appointed DG RDA.