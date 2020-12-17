Share:

PESHAWAR - Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the PTI-led government was also mulling over to approach the Supreme Court for conducting the Senate elections early and through show of hands.

“Consultations are underway over the legal aspects as the government believes in transparent and fair conduct of the elections,” he said while talking to reporters at the Governor’s House. The prime minister said horse-trading in the Senate elections remained very easy for the governments in past but he had expelled 20 provincial assembly members from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over their alleged involvement in the practice.

Referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Imran Khan said that there was no threat to the PTI government from the opposition’s gatherings. The opposition had sought a 34-page NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), which would not be granted to them, he reiterated. The cases against the opposition leaders, he said, were not filed by the PTI government rather by the past regimes.

PM Imran Khan said elections for the Upper House would be held earlier than planned and that he had been given a detailed briefing on the matter by Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan. He also took aim at the Opposition parties, which have been holding rallies across the country under their coalition titled Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The premier also said that everyone was aware of what he was doing the day the PDM held their much-anticipated rally in Lahore. “There is no pressure on me,” he reiterated. “The Opposition has been holding large rallies,” he said, referring to the PDM’ protest rallies in Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Multan. “If I want, I can still hold a rally bigger than Opposition’s,” the PM added.

Universal coverage to revolutionalise healthcare system

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said universal health coverage, under Sehat Insaf Cards in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, would eventually revolutionalize the healthcare system and termed it a major step towards welfare state under sublime principles of Riyasat-e-Madinah.

Addressing opening ceremony of262-bed state-of-the-art Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), he said Sehat Insaf Card was a landmark initiative of the PTI Government that could greatly facilitate thousands of poor and weak segments of the society who could not afford spending additional money for their treatment.

The Prime Minister pointed out that in Riyasat-e-Madinah, the state had the sole responsibility to look after weak and marginalised segments of the society which brought positive changes in mindset of the people.

He said health reforms, introduced by the PTI Government, were focused to further improve quality of the healthcare system by introducing reward and punishment system at government hospitals on the pattern of private hospitals.

“We want to bring government sector hospitals at par with private hospitals in terms of quality treatment by improving its infrastructure and management system through reforms,” he added. The Prime Minister said opening of PIC was a significant project, accomplished by PTI government that would facilitate thousands of heart patients in KP as well as from Afghanistan. He said the decision to provide health insurance to all citizens would immensely help encourage private sector to construct new hospitals in remote and far-flung areas, knowing that people would come for treatment under Sehat Insaf Cards.

Referring to misconceptions of health workers at PIMS Hospital Islamabad, he said health reforms were not meant for privatization of the government hospitals in any manner but were solely aimed at improving their performance. He said the objective of health reforms was to operate government hospitals in line with reputable private hospitals which had reward and punishment adding no institution would succeed unless it opted for this system. The Prime Minister said the health reforms were meant to improve management system of the government hospitals through constitution of boards of directors on the pattern of private hospitals. The Prime Minister said the highest standard had been set by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital for public and private hospitals in terms of quality treatment, maintenance and healthcare service delivery and that patients’ should be given utmost respect.

Kamayab Jawan Program

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said youth of Pakistan has enormous potential to excel in all fields of life and his government was encouraging Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through Kamayab Jawan Program for sustainable economic growth in the country.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony among successful youth of Khyber Pakthunkhwa under the PTI Govt.’s flagship Kamayab Jawan Program (KJP) here, the Prime Minister said the government has launched an ambitionious Kamayab Jawan Programme for financial support of unemployed youth and skilled labourers to bring them into mainstream.

The Prime Minister said any business idea needs financial support and technical assistance for its implementation, adding Kamyab Jawan Program has provided an inclusive platform to youth to give practical shape to their business ideas.

He said affordable housing projects were being started across the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa under Prime Minister Naya Housing Programme under which low interest loans would be given to poor people to become owner of their own houses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said KP has a great potential in tourism and massive revenue could be generated by investing in this sector for benefits of masses. He said KP’s hilly areas including Malakand and Hazara divisions were most suited for adventure sports and mountains tourism and substantial revenue could be generated by investing in tourism sector.

The Prime Minister said skiing was an important winter sports through which huge revenue could be generated, adding Pakistan’s upper areas including Malam Jabba and Kalam in Swat are most favourable for skinning sports. He gave example of Switzerland which earned millions of dollars every year only through skiing sports and resorts. He said that Gilgit Baltistan and KP mountains have great potential for skiing sports and become a key source of attracting foreign exchange to the national kitty.

Hayatabad Sports Complex

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday inaugurated Rs 994million Hayatabad Sports Complex expansion project to develop it as per the international standard and standards of International Cricket Council.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak and other senior officials, accompanied the premier. Provincial Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Abid Majeed while briefing about the project said the international standard Cricket Stadium of Hayatabad Sports Complex would be completed by June 2021 that would offer all the facilities including main pavilion, general stands and digital score board as per International Cricket Council standards.