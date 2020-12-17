Share:

rawalpindi-The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractors Association (APOTCA) on Wednesday announced a strike to protest against the ban on entry of oil tankers in the city during day time by the district government.

Scores of owners and conductors of oil tankers assembled at T Chowk Rawat and staged a peaceful protest to press the government to lift the ban over entry of oil tankers in city before 11pm.

Meanwhile, the oil tanker owners have halted the petrol and diesel supply to various parts of country including in fuel stations of twin cities, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Biltistan, Islamabad Airport and power plants.

According to details, the oil tanker owners and contractors, under the flag of APOTCA, gathered at T Chowk Rawal where they agitated against the district administration for banning entry of oil tankers in city before 11pm. They chanted slogans against Chief Minister Punjab, DC Rawalpindi, Commissioner and other high ups.

The protestors also parked oil tankers along with road causing trouble in smooth flow of traffic on GT Road. Addressing the protestors, APOTCA General Secretary Nauman Butt said the district administration had banned entry of oil tankers in city in day time. He said that the association had written a letter to Secretary Petroleum to solve this issue but no response was given on his part. He said that the cold response of government has left the APOTCA with only option to halt supply of petroleum products to fuel stations and other parts of country.

Earlier, a delegation of APOTCA reached DC Office to hold talks. The delegation tabled their demands before DC Rawalpindi Anwaar Ul Haq and urged him to lift ban from entry of oil tankers in the city in day light.

However,

APOTCA and DC talks ended with no results. After which, the oil tankers owners and conductors moved towards T Chowk where they staged a protest demonstration for acceptance of their demands.