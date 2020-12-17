Share:

Karachi - Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that those projects on which 70 to 80 percenr work has been completed would be accomplished under Annual Development Programme (ADP). Construction of roads and flyovers, installation of street lights, and measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic would be taken on priority basis. Works department should send report and pictures of work to administrator office on daily basis, Ahmed passed these remarks while addressing Works department.

Director General (DG) Works Shabeeh-ul-Hassan Zaidi, Finance Advisor Afaq Saeed, chief engineers of all districts, and heads of mechanical and electrical departments were also present on the occasion. The Administrator said that there are 702 projects in the budget and sought comprehensive report regarding these projects. He said that the project near to completion should be accomplished to facilitate the citizens.

Ahmed said that it is more important to complete the ongoing projects rather than initiating new schemes and leave them incomplete. He said that a lot of work is still to be done in road sector as the issues would not be resolved only through construction of few roads. “We have to do continuous works and maintain the roads,” he added.

The Administrator directed that street lights should be made functional and maintained at all arteries. He said that it is amongst his priority to keep the current infrastructure intact and then initiate new projects if necessary. Ahmed said that financial issues of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would be resolved as new resources would be found to bring stability in the institution. He directed the employees who are residing in government quarters and not paying electricity bills to end this practice. He directed that separate meters be installed at the quarters.

DG Works Shabeeh-ul-Hassan Zaidi while giving briefing said that recently road carpeting was done at SM Taufeeq Road, Shahrah-e-Paksitan, and Liaquatabad No10 to Sohrab Goth. Joint expansions of three flyovers have also been replaced that helped a lot in ensuring smooth flow of traffic.