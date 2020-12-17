Share:

KARACHI - The second wave of coronavirus pandemic is surging across Pakistan especially in Sindh where a number of casualties and infections are on the rise but new stocks of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits have not reached government hospitals, it is learnt on Wednesday. Jinnah Hospital Karachi, where around 5,000 people visit every day, has almost exhausted its PPE kits stock. Contrary to the situation in the hospitals amid the surge of coronavirus cases on a daily basis, the Sindh health department suggested to close down the outdoor patient department (OPDs) of the hospitals. It is pertinent to note that 45 doctors, nurses and paramedics staff have laid their lives in the line of duty while treating coronavirus patients.