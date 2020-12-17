Share:

ISLAMABAD - The joint Opposition on Wednesday moved a requisition to summon the Senate for taking up the privilege motion moved by Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla against the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

The requisition signed by more than one fourth members of the Opposition in the house has asked Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to summon fresh session of the House as requited under Article 54 (3) and Article 61 of the Constitution.

The requisition has been summoned with the Senate Secretariat.

The agenda of requisition includes that the house may discuss the privilege motion moved by Deputy Chairman Senate against Chairman NAB, Director General NAB, Investigation Officer of the bureau, and registrar and deputy registrar of Company Registration Officer in SECP Lahore.

Besides this, it includes discussion, consideration and adoption of a resolution against human rights violation by NAB. It says that the House should discuss, consider and adopt “a resolution for verification of degrees, domicile certificates and asset declaration of NAB authorities/officials.”

The agenda stated that “the government’s unprecedented crackdown on Opposition workers and their Constitutional right to protest peacefully must be protested in the House.” Disproportionate responses such as arrest warrants of political activists by the government in such institutions can lead to dangerous volition of fundamental rights but it seems the government is least concerned with domestic norms or obligations, says the requisition.

The joint Opposition also questioned the massive scale of pre-poll, polling day rigging and result-tampering fraud in the recent election of Gilgit-Baltistan, it also stated.

Last month, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla had moved a motion of breach of privilege in the Senate against NAB Chairman and two other officers of the anti-corruption watchdog for “maliciously and wrongfully” accusing him in an “unrelated investigation.”

Besides chairman NAB, Senator Mandviwalla had named Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi and the officer in-charge of the NAB’s case what he said “fallacious case” initiated against him.

In the motion submitted with the Senate Secretariat, he had urged the house to call for the evidence and the legal basis for allegedly maligning and scandalizing him. He also requested that the motion, available with The Nation, should be held admissible and the matter should be referred to the Sanding Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges.

Before this, NAB in its report submitted to an Accountability Court in Islamabad had said that it had frozen assets of Senator Mandviwalla in connection with the fake accounts scandal.

The bureau informed the court that it had frozen 3.1 million shares of different companies registered in the name of opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).