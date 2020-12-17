Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday announced above 67,000 students qualified MDCAT while few questions were taken out from the exam because of ambiguity.

A statement issued by the PMC said that MDCAT exam 2020 was held across Pakistan, AJ&K and Gilgit Baltistan on 29th November 2020 with a second special exam held on 13th December 2020 for students who could not give the exam earlier due to being COVID-19 positive.

As many as 121,181 students attempted the MDCAT exam. A total of 67,611 students qualified the MDCAT exam obtaining more than 60% marks. The complete result is available on the PMC website (www.pmc.gov.pk) and students may also search their result using their roll number. The MDCAT exam consisted of 200 multiple choice questions. The passing marks for the MDCAT exam were 60%.

A post exam analysis including a reliability item analysis in line with international standards and best practices was carried out of the PMC MDCAT exam.

The analysis included a discrimination index and item wise analysis of all 200 questions on the basis of answers given and the topic syllabus as approved by the Academic Board.

Questions found to be ambiguous on analysis of the answers by students and the formation of the question itself or which were below the cut off benchmark of the discrimination index were assessed ensuring no student is adversely affected.

From the MDCAT exam held on 29th November 2020, a total of 14 questions with seven in biology, five in physics and one in chemistry were post analysis taken out of the scoring and all students have received maximum marks for these questions.

From the MDCAT exam held on 13th December 2020, a total of seven questions were similarly taken out of the scoring and all students have received maximum marks for these questions.

It is clarified that the questions taken are not removed on the basis of being out of the syllabus but rather based on the examination standards of ambiguity and discrimination.

The ambiguity is caused in part due to different text books being employed in different parts of Pakistan which may not be fully compliant with the relevant board curriculum or otherwise by the formation of the question itself.

Post analysis, the exam achieved a 0.96 on the Cronbach’s alpha (on a range from 0 to 1 with 1 being maximum) which is a standard to determine the measure of internal consistency and scale reliability of an exam. Hence, the exam is determined to be extremely reliable and consistent with its structure and objectives.