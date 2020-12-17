Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday said that the country remains “determined” to tackle the scourge of terrorism and the government is “moving forward” in fulfilling the commitment to the nation.

In his tweet on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the tragic incident of terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS), the prime minister said that Pakistan remains determined and is moving forward in fulfilling its commitment against the menace of terrorism.

He said that the extreme act of terrorism against children and teachers of the Peshawar Army Public School shocked and grieved the entire nation.

He said the nation came together with a resolve to take on those responsible.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi also said this incident brought tears in the eyes of the nation.

In a statement, he said the children laid their lives and brought focus of the nation to suppress terrorism with all its might.

Pakistan mourned the sixth anniversary of the 2014 terror attack at the Army Public School Peshawar, making it the deadliest act of terrorism in Pakistan’s history.