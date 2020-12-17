ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday expressed deeply concern on the imposition of sanctions on Turkey by the United States. “Pakistan remains opposed to imposition of unilateral coercive measures against any country in principle. The solution to all issues lies in dialogue, diplomacy and mutual understanding,” said a foreign ministry statement. It added: “Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates Turkey’s invaluable role towards regional and international peace and stability.
Staff Reporter
December 17, 2020
