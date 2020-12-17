Share:

Pakistan has reported 70 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 448,522. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,080 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,545 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 199,706 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 129,291 in Punjab 53,609 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35,441 in Islamabad, 17,838 in Balochistan, 7,833 in Azad Kashmir and 4,804 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,491 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,237 in Sindh, 1,502 in KP, 381 in Islamabad, 194 in Azad Kashmir, 176 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,176,889 coronavirus tests and 40,090 in the last 24 hours. 396,591 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,505 patients are in critical condition.