SIALKOT - Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala Regional Director Rai Naeem Ullah Bhatti conducted a raid and arrested an accused for taking bribe here on Wednesday. According to the ACE sources, Patwari Muhammad Tariq of the revenue department Sialkot took Rs 4,000 for the issuance of a ‘Fard’. The ACE registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

DC reviews arrangements on Christmas

The district administration urged the Christian community to adopt coronavirus SOPs at churches and other worship places on Christmas. In a meeting held at the DC office here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari reviewed anti coronavirus arrangements and special security measures for churches in the district. The DC urged the Christian community to follow SOPs chalked out by the government regarding coronavirus.