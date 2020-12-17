Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed for promoting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to improve the economic indicators which are already on positive trajectory.

He was chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Small and Medium Enterprises in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister directed to achieve at the earliest the targets set for the promotion of SMEs.

Imran Khan said the SMEs are an important component of economy and their promotion will strengthen economy and create job opportunities.

The meeting was informed that the database of the SMEs is being updated on priority basis in order to extend timely facilities to them. The tax form of the SMEs is being simplified for them.

The meeting was informed that the process of consultations with all the stakeholders is underway to extend financial assistance to the small and medium enterprises. In this regard SMEs fund will also be created.

The meeting was informed that Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is being restructured to further enhance its capacity.