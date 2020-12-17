Share:

Karachi - The Minister for Livestock & Fisheries Sindh has said that the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) is confiscating fishing boats and nets, and the ownership documents of fishing boats illegally as the Sindh cabinet has withdrawn powers of the fisheries inspector from the PMSA in 2019 vide Notification No SO-II(FISH)/L&F/5(6)/2019.1228, dated September 2, 2019. He further clarified that the boats have legal license from the Sindh fisheries department and have the right of fishing in the provincial territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles. He demanded that the PMSA should stop interfering in the matters of fisheries which is a provincial subject.