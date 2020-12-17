Share:

ISLAMABAD-Tarnol police has arrested two land grabbers involved in illegally occupying a plot of a citizen and recovered weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he added.

According to him, Asad Abbas, resident of Sarai Mahdoo Tarnool, lodged the report with Tarnol police station that some armed persons were trying to occupy his plot forcibly and asked the police for action against them.

Following this complaint, SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk constituted a team for prompt action. This team including DSP Sajjad Haider Bukhari, Station House Officer Tarnol Inspector Rasheed Ahmed, ASI Asif Raza along others raided there and succeeded to arrest two alleged persons involved in occupying the plot. Police team also recovered weapons and ammunition from them while further investigation is underway from them.

While reviewing the overall performance of all zones, the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that land grabbing activities would not be tolerated and indiscriminate action would continue against those illegally occupying land of others. He asked DIG (Operations) to monitor all policing action against land grabbers and ensure that no group makes any new effort to disturb the people and harass them.