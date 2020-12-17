Share:

islamabad - Police have arrested 56 drug pushers from various areas of the city during a crackdown and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. Separate cases were registered against them, he added. According to him, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city. DIG (Operations) Islamabad has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.