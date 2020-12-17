Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that despite having severe reservations over the performance of PTI led federal government, PSP did not join the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as the driving force behind PDM is the PPP which has been ruling over the Sindh for the last 12 years.

Despite receiving Rs8,342 billion as part of the NFC, Sindh is devastated. The grim fact is that children are dying from dog bites while vaccines are not available in the province to cure the patients.

Due to the corrupt and incompetent government of PPP, no one’s life, property and honour is safe in Sindh.

There is no public welfare work. The PPP led Sindh government has targeted Karachi, the capital of Sindh, which gives 95% of the revenue to the province. In reality, it’s the PPP which is facilitating PTI led federal government, while Mian Nawaz Sharif, on the one hand, protests for himself as to why he was ousted, but not a single word he has uttered against 56,000 local bodies councilors who were removed with an abrupt signature.

Parties in the PDM are pursuing dynastic politics, while the PSP believes in reform and effective legislation to address public issues.

He expressed these views on the occasion of joining of people belonging to various walks of life to PSP at Pakistan House.

He further said that today the political parties of present and former prime ministers, chief ministers, ministers and advisors are falling apart while PSP is emerging as the only hope of the nation.