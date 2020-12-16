Share:

Men’s CWC 2023 qualifying matches rescheduled

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the 20 rescheduled series in the pathway to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India and the dates for the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. All COVID-19 affected series which were postponed in 2020 have been rescheduled in a new look calendar extending to 2023, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier confirmed to take place in Zimbabwe between 18 June and 9 July 2023, said a press release issued here. The Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 ODIs would return on March 19 2021 when Oman host USA and Nepal in the sixth series of League 2. Six ODIs would be played in the series with Oman currently sitting top of the table on 16 points with the United States four points behind in the standings. There would be 96 ODIs played across the 14 series that are scheduled to be played in 2021 and 2022 respectively and the remaining two in early 2023.

Noor, Ashab make way to National Jr Squash final

LAHORE - Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Noor Zaman and Punjab’s Ashab Irfan made way to the boys U-19 final in the National Junior Squash Championship 2020 at Mushaf Squash Complex on Wednesday. Noor downed M Farhan Hashmi in 42-minute five-set encounter by 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-1, 11-6 while Ashab Irfan made a strong comeback from 10-12 to win the next three games in a row to beat KP’s Khushal Riaz 11-5, 11-3, 11-3. In the boys U-17 semifinals, KP’s Huzaifa Zahid defeated PAF’s M Ammad 11-13, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 while PAF’s Hamza Khan edged passed KP’s Fahad Sharif 11-3, 9-3, retired hurt. In boys U-15 semifinals, Anas Ali Shah routed CAA’s Saboor Khan 11-5, 11-5, 11-8, whereas PAF’s Yaseen Khattak saw off Punjab’s Mehmood Mehboob 11-6, 11-6, 11-7. In boys U-13 semifinals, Sindh’s Zaman beat KP’s Umair Arif 6-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-3, 11-7, while KP’s Huraira Khan beat Punjab’s Yashwa 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-5. In the girls U-19 category, Sindh’s Zynab Khan and KP’s Maira Hussain reached the final. Zynab whipped Punjab’s Noor 11-8, 12-10, 11-4 while Maira beat KP’s Hira Aqeel 3-11, 12-10, 3-11, 11-9, 13-11.

Lahore Division Women Hockey tourney begins

LAHORE- The three-day Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament 2020 got underway here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest on the opening day. Four teams - Lahore Green, Lahore White, Lahore Red and Lahore Blue - are participating in the event, being organized under the banner of Sports Board Punjab. Two matches were played on the first day. Lahore Green defeated Lahore White by 1-0. Sharka of Lahore Green struck the decisive goal of the match. The second match between Lahore Red and Lahore Blue ended in a 1-1 draw. Nisha (Lahore Red) and Sadia (Lahore Blue) netted the goals for their respective teams in the drawn game.