Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Cli­mate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday said education and mobilization of rural women on climate change produces positive impacts on their lives.

Addressing a Sustain­able Development Confer­ence 2020 webinar on Cli­mate-Induced Migrations in Times of COVID-19: A Case of South Asian Coun­tries organized by the Sus­tainable Development Pol­icy Institute (SDPI) here, she said the South Asian countries should collect data on migrations due to climate change.

She added that the South Asian Association for Re­gional Cooperation (SAA­RC) countries should share statistics highlighting the causes and impacts of cli­mate-induced migrations with the relevant govern­ments and think tanks for further research and real time data based policies.

Zartaj highlighted that the Prime Minister’s Ravi Urban Development Proj­ect was the first of its kind initiative which would help protect forests and mitigate the effects of cli­mate change.

She added that recurring floods had increased dis­placement in the country which affected lives of rural population and vulnerable countries. The Minister of State noted that the Prime Minister’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project would also contribute to mitigate adverse impacts of envi­ronmental degradation.