Deputy Chairman of Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Thursday said that not making amends in laws of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a mistake of government as well as parliament.

Talking to media persons, he said that Islamabad businessmen have told him about the torture they face from NAB. He also stressed that presence of businessmen in parliament is very important.

Deputy Chairman Senate said that he has written letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff to express his concerns regarding NAB actions.

Saleem Mandviwalla said whoever is facing problems with respect to NAB should contact Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and asked the chamber to bring these issues in the Senate of Pakistan.

He also stressed that private individuals and businessmen should not become victim of the anti-graft watchdog.