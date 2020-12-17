Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday turned down the request of Bahria Town (Pvt) Limited, Karachi (BTLK) for three years moratorium for payment of installments of 16,896 acres land purchased in the area of Malir Development Authority. A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan conducted hearing of the BTLK application to defer the payment of Rs 460 billion installments in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Advocate Salman Aslam Butt and Barrister Ali Zafar appeared on behalf of BTLK and requested the bench that due to COVID-19 economy, particularly the construction industry has suffered a lot. They cited figures of global and country’s economic situation after the pandemic hit the industries as the businesses have slowed down Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that you have informed the bench about the world and Pakistan’s economic situation but tell what infact has happened to the BTLK. Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel also asked the Bahria Town’s counsels to tell something about the BTLK.Salman Butt replied that their inflow has become less than the outflow. Justice Ijaz asked from the counsel that you have not given figures of the BTLK up to November, 2020.

He added, “We need hardcore data and audit accounts, what had happened this year and the previous years.” Justice Muneeb said that COVID-19 has been a worldwide issue for almost one year. Salman stated that the government has given no concession to the real estate sector. Justice Ijaz noted that the Bahria Town Karachi project’s entire land is sold, therefore, now stating that the company was not receiving money from its other projects ,therefore, cannot pay installments of the Karachi project. Justice Ijaz said that according to government the economy was on track. He asked what negative impact did coronavirus had on the Bahria town’s business. Ali Zafar responded that the plots were sold in installments. Justice Ijaz said that Bahria Town is in possession of the entire land in Karachi and it has to make payment in accordance with the commitment made with this Court. He said that the court had given seven year to Bahria Town to pay Rs 460 billion.The counsel stated that the BTLK is also facing problem in selling its commercial land to the corporate entities locally and internationally for generating revenue to pay back the liability of Rs 460 billion due to non-availability of lease entitlements available to it for onward sub-lease. The offer of Rs 460 billion was made by the Bahria Town (Pvt) Limited Karachi before a bench of the Supreme Court on March 21, 2019 for purchase of land measuring 16,896 acres in the area of Malir Development Authority. The offer was accepted by the apex court with certain terms and conditions.