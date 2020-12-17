Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), provincial health departments and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country during the second wave of COVID-19.

While chairing an online event about reinforcing standard operating procedures (SOPs) during second wave of COVID-19, organised jointly by MoNHSRC and UNICEF, Dr. Faisal Sultan said, “The second wave of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading and the virus is reaching areas in the country where the virus did not reach during the first wave.”

“COVID-19 is deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the first wave. The Government of Pakistan is seeking your full cooperation in adhering to the SOPs. We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures. Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places. Do celebrate on Christmas and wedding events but please keep the gatherings limited and take all precautions by following the SOPs. We are a strong nation and can defeat COVID-19 but for that cooperation from the provincial government is imperative,” he added.

Referring to the incident of the Army Public School on this day in 2014, the SAPM said, “We shall always remember our martyrs from the tragic event of APS in Peshawar and they shall always be alive in our hearts.”

With over 440,000 confirmed cases in the country till date, the Government of Pakistan is once again taking strict measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus infection in the country. Provincial governments are following suit with health departments and administrative services enforcing necessary preventing measures at public places and encouraging people to protect themselves and others from the virus.

“With increase in number of coronavirus infections, the number of patients in the hospitals has also increased,” said Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Health Minister Punjab.

We must wear a mask when going out as it reduces transmission of infection by 70 per cent. Proper hand washing with soap is very beneficial and so is social distancing. If we continue to practice all SOPs, I assure you that we will counter the second wave of COVID-19 just as successfully as we managed the first time.”

In his message for the occasion, Mr. Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Finance and Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, “It is after 102 years that a pandemic such as COVID-19 has hit the world. Pakistan countered the first wave very well but now the second wave has hit the country and it can be even more dangerous.”

I request people to alter their social behaviour so that neither our health system is overburdened, nor is the economic development affected, he added.

“Despite all difficulties, the first wave of COVID-19 was tackled by Pakistan in a very efficient manner,” said Ms. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary Health, Balochistan. “Responsible civic behaviour of the general public made it possible. Now the second wave of COVID-19 has hit Pakistan and we need the people to follow the SoPs very diligently. We in Balochistan are taking all possible measures to curb and curtail this disease.”

Dr. Irshad Memon, Director General Health Services Sindh said, “In Sindh, we managed to control the situation well during the first wave of COVID-19, however, just as the number of cases started to decrease, we became complacent in taking precautions against the virus. The positivity rate that had come down to around 2.5 per cent has now gone up to 14 per cent in the province, but we can control this by practicing the SOPs.”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan, UNICEF has been on the forefront supporting the Government of Pakistan to help prevent the spread of the virus. It has supported the national response in Risk Communication and Community Engagement by ensuring timely and accurate information to families and communities and promoting positive behavior towards following SOPs.

“As we are now receiving positive news about COVID-19 vaccines, we must realise that the existence of a safe and effective vaccine alone will not end the pandemic,” said UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Aida Girma. “We need a diverse set of tools to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including continuation of preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing and mask wearing, diagnostics and treatments. We can’t be complacent; we can’t let our guards down and we must continue to adhere to SOPs.”