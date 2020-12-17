Share:

PR ISLAMABAD - Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum visited the under construction Thokar Hudiara Drain Road project on Wednesday and checked the ongoing activities at site.

On the occasion, they expressed their satisfaction over the quality of the work. Moreover, Chairman NHA Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum instructed the concerned General Manager (Punjab-North) NHA to gear up the speed of work to meet with the committed time lines regarding completion of the project. As per instructions of Chairman NHA, the concerned contractor has been called for meeting to chalk out work schedule so that the project could be completed within stipulated time.